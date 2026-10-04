Nada Dandash died as a result of a horrific car accident that occurred in the suburbs of Beirut while she was returning home at night from work, turning her final journey into a major shock among her family, colleagues, and fans.

The deceased hailed from the Lebanese city of Hermel, where she was known by the title "Daughter of Al-Assi," and her name stood out in the field of traditional and folk singing, as she sought during her short career to present songs belonging to the classical school and authentic Arab music.

Nada was known for her interest in the works of great Arab singing stars, as she re-performed a number of famous songs, including works by Fairouz and Umm Kulthum, alongside the song "Mishwar Al-Hayat" by the late artist Nehad Tarabay.

News of her death came as a shock to the artistic community, as a number of artists mourned her, including actor Abdo Chahine, who posted a picture of her and expressed his sadness over her untimely passing, recalling her talent and determination to pursue her artistic path.

The artist Mohammed Iskandar, a native of the city of Hermel, also mourned her, offering his condolences to her family and the people of the region, and praising her morals and good reputation.

Nada had recorded a number of television appearances during her career, including her participation in the "Al-Masrah" program in 2024, before appearing later on the "Sabah Al-Yawm" program on Al-Jadeed channel in 2026, where she talked about her experience and vision for singing and folk music.

With the release of the first photo from the accident scene, Nada Dandash's name has returned to the forefront, amid a wave of sorrow over the passing of a young artist who was still at the beginning of her artistic journey.