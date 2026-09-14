Haifa Wehbe Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From “Sibo Sibo” Album Shoot

Wehbe appeared in several different looks, including a long black dress, a brown top paired with jeans, and an elegant floor-length beige gown.
Lebanese star Elissa stole the spotlight while performing at a private wedding near the Pyramids in Egypt, where she was seen singing, dancing spontaneously and interacting enthusiastically with the newlyweds and their guests.
Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun shared a heartwarming family moment with the audience during his concert when his father-in-law, artist Youssef Rahme, the father of actress Daniella Rahme, joined him onstage.
Renowned Tunisian composer and musician Mohamed Garfi died on Sunday at the age of 78, following a decades-long career that significantly contributed to the development of Tunisia’s music scene.