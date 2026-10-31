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From Los Angeles to Detroit: Assala Wraps Up Her Three-Stop US Tour
From Los Angeles to Detroit: Assala Wraps Up Her Three-Stop US Tour
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From Los Angeles to Detroit: Assala Wraps Up Her Three-Stop US Tour

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-31 | 09:10
From Los Angeles to Detroit: Assala Wraps Up Her Three-Stop US Tour
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Aljadeed
From Los Angeles to Detroit: Assala Wraps Up Her Three-Stop US Tour

Syrian singer Assala Nasri performed in Los Angeles as part of her US tour, which includes three concerts across Los Angeles, New Jersey and Detroit throughout October, bringing her together with fans outside the Arab world.


The tour opened on October 23 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by a performance at Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey on October 30. Assala is scheduled to conclude the tour today, Saturday, October 31, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The Los Angeles concert also featured a spontaneous moment that circulated on social media, when a young fan stepped onto the stage and presented Assala with a rose. The encounter became one of the clips shared from the evening.

The Detroit concert marks the final stop on the announced US tour. The venue confirmed that the performance would take place this evening at the Fox Theatre, concluding a three-stop journey that gave fans across the United States the opportunity to see Assala perform live.

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