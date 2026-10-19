Haya Maraachli Faces Awkward Moment at El Gouna Film Festival as Red Carpet Lights Go Out

Maraachli was posing for photographers on the red carpet ahead of the screening of The Return of Captain Kabonga when the lights suddenly went out. According to circulating reports, she had arrived later than the scheduled red carpet photography session.

The incident quickly divided social media users. Some criticized the situation as disrespectful to the actress, while others argued that turning off the lights was simply part of the festival's schedule and was not personally directed at her.

Despite the controversy, Maraachli drew attention with an elegant white outfit, paired with a beige handbag, an updo hairstyle, and soft makeup, earning compliments for her appearance.