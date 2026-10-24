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Fadel Shaker sends a touching message after his two concerts in Riyadh: “Thank God… the dream has come true.”
Fadel Shaker sends a touching message after his two concerts in Riyadh: “Thank God… the dream has come true.”
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Fadel Shaker sends a touching message after his two concerts in Riyadh: “Thank God… the dream has come true.”

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-24 | 05:01
Fadel Shaker sends a touching message after his two concerts in Riyadh: “Thank God… the dream has come true.”
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Aljadeed
Fadel Shaker sends a touching message after his two concerts in Riyadh: “Thank God… the dream has come true.”

Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker addressed a touching message to his fans after performing two concerts at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater as part of the Riyadh Season events, in his first return to the stage after an absence of about 14 years.

Fadl Shaker shared a video on his social media account documenting the most prominent moments of the two concerts, showcasing scenes of the audience's interaction with him, the warm reception he received, and the emotional atmosphere that accompanied his return to singing in front of his audience after many years of absence.
The Lebanese artist accompanied the video with a comment in which he expressed his happiness and emotion at achieving his dream of returning to the stage, writing: “Thank God… the dream came true 🤍 After 14 years, I stood on the stage again. My heart was pounding with every step… but as soon as I heard your voices, everything changed. Two nights full of emotions, and no words can describe what I felt.”
The video showed a glimpse of the atmosphere that prevailed at the two concerts, where the attendees interacted with Fadl Shaker through applause, cheers, and singing along to his songs, in scenes that reflected the extent of the love that unites him with his audience, which he in turn expressed through his message.
Fadl Shaker had performed two concerts as part of the Riyadh Season, during which he presented a selection of his most famous songs that he became famous for throughout his artistic career, amidst a remarkable audience turnout.
His return to the stage witnessed a number of special moments, most notably the participation of the artist Nawal in performing the duet “I am trying”, in addition to the appearance of his son, the artist Mohamed Fadl Shaker, with him on stage.
Fadl Shaker’s message and the video he posted received a reaction on social media, as his fans shared scenes from the two concerts, expressing their happiness at his return to the stage after a long absence.

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