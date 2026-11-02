Waleed Miqdad and his wife Nour are expecting their second baby.. and a family surprise captures the joy

The video documented the moment Nour surprised her husband with the pregnancy news and his spontaneous reaction, before the couple moved on to telling family members who received the news with astonishment and joy. The family is preparing to welcome a new member to join their daughter Raya.
The clip included playful conversations among family members about the gender of the expected baby and proposed names, amidst a spontaneous family atmosphere that reflected everyone's excitement for this new phase.
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A post shared by الوليد مقداد | Waleed Miqdad (@waleedmiqdad)
A post shared by الوليد مقداد | Waleed Miqdad (@waleedmiqdad)
The couple expressed their gratitude for this blessing, and the news received positive interaction from their followers, who shared their congratulations and wished the family health and happiness as the arrival date of the new baby approaches.
Syrian artist Madiha Kneifati revealed that she sometimes thinks about retiring from acting due to psychological pressures, stressing that she does not intend to step away from work at the present time, and that any decision to stop would stem from her own desire alone.
Lebanese singer Fadel Shaker has arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of his upcoming concert alongside his son, singer Mohammed Shaker, scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Abadi Al Johar Arena. The performance follows a series of successful concerts in Riyadh and Al Khobar, marking a significant chapter in Shaker's return to the stage.
Lebanese director Saeed Al Marouk apologized to the Sultanate of Oman after objections arose regarding the appearance of its passport in a scene from the Netflix series "The Tranquil Soul," within a dramatic context that viewers linked to sorcery.