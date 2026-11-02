Waleed Miqdad and his wife Nour are expecting their second baby.. and a family surprise captures the joy

The video documented the moment Nour surprised her husband with the pregnancy news and his spontaneous reaction, before the couple moved on to telling family members who received the news with astonishment and joy. The family is preparing to welcome a new member to join their daughter Raya.

The clip included playful conversations among family members about the gender of the expected baby and proposed names, amidst a spontaneous family atmosphere that reflected everyone's excitement for this new phase.

Waleed and Nour also talked about the challenges and responsibilities that may come with raising two children, especially given their close ages, and expressed optimism about the family's ability to adapt to the upcoming changes.

The couple expressed their gratitude for this blessing, and the news received positive interaction from their followers, who shared their congratulations and wished the family health and happiness as the arrival date of the new baby approaches.