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Maya Diab apologizes after her comment on the Karak church incident is misunderstood
Maya Diab apologizes after her comment on the Karak church incident is misunderstood
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Maya Diab apologizes after her comment on the Karak church incident is misunderstood

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-24 | 03:47
Maya Diab apologizes after her comment on the Karak church incident is misunderstood
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Maya Diab apologizes after her comment on the Karak church incident is misunderstood

Lebanese artist Maya Diab offered a public apology to those who misunderstood her post regarding the persecution of Christians, clarifying that her stance stems from a rejection of terrorism and extremism, and affirming her love for Jordan and her keenness to preserve its atmosphere of coexistence.

Diab had previously written on her account: "Until when will terrorism and extremism continue to threaten Christians??" and attached the hashtags "Jordan" and "Karak" to her post, which sparked widespread interaction and prompted her to clarify her intent.

In a subsequent message, she said: "For the first time in my life, I allow myself to apologize to those who misunderstood my intention," pointing out that her reaction came as a rejection of the persecution of Christians around the world at the hands of terrorists, whom she stressed "have nothing to do with Islam."

Diab described Jordan as a "country of coexistence and love," wishing it to remain so, and affirming that "terrorism has no religion." She concluded her message by praying for Jordan's protection and expressing her great affection for it, emphasizing that her stance is directed against terrorism and extremism.

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