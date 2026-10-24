Sherine Reda sharply responds to critics of her look at the Gouna Festival: "Does anyone pay for my expenses?"

Egyptian actress Sherine Reda responded to the wave of criticism and offensive comments targeting her look during the 9th edition of the El Gouna Film Festival, affirming her total rejection of bullying and personal insults, and stressing that accepting criticism does not mean allowing transgressions targeting her appearance or age.

Sherine Reda's response came during a television interview with "Al Nahar" channel, on the sidelines of the festival's closing ceremony, which was held on the evening of Friday, October 23, where she commented on the controversy sparked by her clothes and looks, stressing that she chooses what she wears according to her personal convictions, and does not see that others have the right to interfere in her choices.



Sherine Reda said in response to her critics: "I go out at my own expense, I dress at my own expense, does anyone of you buy me anything? What is it to you? If you don't like it, don't watch," in a statement through which she expressed her dissatisfaction with the attack she is subjected to via social media sites.



The Egyptian artist explained that she does not mind receiving criticism regarding her clothes, but rather accepts differing opinions and tastes, while refusing for this criticism to turn into personal insults, saying: "Criticism as criticism is okay, fine, no problem, but this bad manners is not criticism."



Sherine Reda also denounced comments containing hurtful descriptions related to her age and appearance, including the phrase "she is old and hag-like," considering that such phrases exceed the limits of expressing an opinion and fall within the framework of insult and bullying.

She pointed out that some social media users exploit their presence behind screens to direct offensive comments, stressing that she does not allow these opinions to affect her personal choices or lifestyle.



In another context, Sherine Reda expressed her interest in the humanitarian issues discussed by the El Gouna Film Festival, revealing her desire to participate in an artistic work that sheds light on animal rights and the importance of kindness toward them.



Sherine Reda's statements coincide with the conclusion of the 9th edition of the El Gouna Film Festival, which launched on October 15 under the slogan "Cinema for Humanity" and witnessed wide participation of art stars and filmmakers from Egypt and the Arab world.