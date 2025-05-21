إسرائيل تطلق النار على وفد دبلوماسي! (فيديو)

The occupation forces opened heavy fire from inside the Jenin refugee camp to intimidate the diplomatic delegation that is conducting a field tour around the camp to witness the extent of the suffering endured by the residents of the area.
قوات الاحتلال تطلق النار بشكل كثيف من… pic.twitter.com/qafjqQP0Sg
أقرّ الجيش الإسرائيلي بإطلاق "طلقات تحذيرية" على وفد دبلوماسي أوروبي وعربي في جنين، قائلاً إن الوفد "انحرف عن المسار المعتمد ودخل منطقة غير مصرح بها". وأعرب الجيش عن أسفه للحادثة بعبارة "نأسف للإزعاج"، مؤكداً عدم وقوع إصابات
نفذ الجيش الإسرائيلي، الإثنين، غارة جوية استهدفت بلدة حولا في جنوب لبنان، وأسفرت عن إستشهاد عنصر في كتيبة "الرضوان" التابعة لحزب الله.
كشف مدير عام شركة "آرتشر للطيران" في الإمارات، طالب الهنائي، عن قرب انطلاق الرحلات التجريبية لطائرة "ميدنايت" الكهربائية بالكامل، ضمن مشروع "التاكسي الطائر" في أبوظبي قبل نهاية العام.