4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
عربي و دولي

إسرائيل تطلق النار على وفد دبلوماسي! (فيديو)

2025-05-21 | 08:19
إسرائيل تطلق النار على وفد دبلوماسي! (فيديو)
إسرائيل تطلق النار على وفد دبلوماسي! (فيديو)

أطلقت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، الأربعاء، الرصاص على وفد دبلوماسي دولي عند المدخل الشرقي لمخيم جنين بشمال الضفة الغربية، وفق وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا).

إسرائيل تطلق النار على وفد دبلوماسي! (فيديو)

عربي و دولي

اسرائيل

فلسطين

Aljadeed
شارك "ملثماً" بتشييع نصرالله.. وإغتالته إسرائيل! (صورة)
بالفيديو: أول "تاكسي طائر" في المنطقة!

اقرأ ايضا في عربي و دولي

الجيش الإسرائيلي "يأسف للإزعاج"!
09:06

الجيش الإسرائيلي "يأسف للإزعاج"!

أقرّ الجيش الإسرائيلي بإطلاق "طلقات تحذيرية" على وفد دبلوماسي أوروبي وعربي في جنين، قائلاً إن الوفد "انحرف عن المسار المعتمد ودخل منطقة غير مصرح بها". وأعرب الجيش عن أسفه للحادثة بعبارة "نأسف للإزعاج"، مؤكداً عدم وقوع إصابات

09:06

الجيش الإسرائيلي "يأسف للإزعاج"!

أقرّ الجيش الإسرائيلي بإطلاق "طلقات تحذيرية" على وفد دبلوماسي أوروبي وعربي في جنين، قائلاً إن الوفد "انحرف عن المسار المعتمد ودخل منطقة غير مصرح بها". وأعرب الجيش عن أسفه للحادثة بعبارة "نأسف للإزعاج"، مؤكداً عدم وقوع إصابات

شارك "ملثماً" بتشييع نصرالله.. وإغتالته إسرائيل! (صورة)
08:37

شارك "ملثماً" بتشييع نصرالله.. وإغتالته إسرائيل! (صورة)

نفذ الجيش الإسرائيلي، الإثنين، غارة جوية استهدفت بلدة حولا في جنوب لبنان، وأسفرت عن إستشهاد عنصر في كتيبة "الرضوان" التابعة لحزب الله.

08:37

شارك "ملثماً" بتشييع نصرالله.. وإغتالته إسرائيل! (صورة)

نفذ الجيش الإسرائيلي، الإثنين، غارة جوية استهدفت بلدة حولا في جنوب لبنان، وأسفرت عن إستشهاد عنصر في كتيبة "الرضوان" التابعة لحزب الله.

بالفيديو: أول "تاكسي طائر" في المنطقة!
Play
08:08

بالفيديو: أول "تاكسي طائر" في المنطقة!

كشف مدير عام شركة "آرتشر للطيران" في الإمارات، طالب الهنائي، عن قرب انطلاق الرحلات التجريبية لطائرة "ميدنايت" الكهربائية بالكامل، ضمن مشروع "التاكسي الطائر" في أبوظبي قبل نهاية العام.


08:08

بالفيديو: أول "تاكسي طائر" في المنطقة!

كشف مدير عام شركة "آرتشر للطيران" في الإمارات، طالب الهنائي، عن قرب انطلاق الرحلات التجريبية لطائرة "ميدنايت" الكهربائية بالكامل، ضمن مشروع "التاكسي الطائر" في أبوظبي قبل نهاية العام.


