فيديو - ميسي يضرب في كل الاتجاهات ويصيب رونالدو

A perfect pass if we've ever seen one. 😍



Messi finds Alba for a BEAUTY. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/vebOneh65Q — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 20, 2025

The pass from Busquets. The finish from Messi.



Doing what they do best. ✨ pic.twitter.com/DxSMRFDtOO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 20, 2025