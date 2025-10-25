الأخبار
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي إلى انتصار جديد

فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي إلى انتصار جديد
كرة القدم

2025-10-25 | 00:20
فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي إلى انتصار جديد

تغلب انتر ميامي على ناشفيل في اول مباريات الأدوار الاقصائية

تغلب انتر ميامي على ناشفيل (٣-١) في اول مباريات دور الـ١٦ من الأدوار الاقصائية من بطولة الدوري الاميركي لكرة القدم (MLS).
وقاد النجم الأرجنتيني فريقه إلى الانتصار بتسجيله هدفين، الاول "سابحاً" والثاني بأسهل سيناريو، في الدقيقتين (١٩ و٩٠+٦)، فيما سجل ناشفيل هدف رد الاعتبار في الدقيقة (٩٠+١٢).
وتقام المباراة الثانية من ثلاثة على ارض ناشفيل يوم الاحد المقبل.



مقالات ذات صلة

فيديو - ميسي المبدع يقود انتر ميامي الى نهائي كأس الدوريات
2025-08-28

فيديو - ميسي المبدع يقود انتر ميامي الى نهائي كأس الدوريات

فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي الى فوز جديد
2025-08-17

فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي الى فوز جديد

فيديو - ميسي يُسجل ويصنع ويقود انتر ميامي لفوز جديد
2025-09-21

فيديو - ميسي يُسجل ويصنع ويقود انتر ميامي لفوز جديد

فيديو - ميسي قاد انتر ميامي للثأر من سياتل
2025-09-17

فيديو - ميسي قاد انتر ميامي للثأر من سياتل

فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي إلى انتصار جديد

رياضة

كرة القدم

انتر ميامي

ليونيل ميسي

فيديو - حارس المرمى تسبب بهدف غبيّ بكرة من منتصف الميدان
الدوري الهولندي بلا تعادلٍ سلبي هذا الموسم

اقرأ ايضا في كرة القدم

من هي الفتاة التي يعيش معها نجم برشلونة الشاب؟
00:41

من هي الفتاة التي يعيش معها نجم برشلونة الشاب؟

تحدث نجم برشلونة عن حياته في مدينة برشلونة بعيداً عن بلدته

00:41

من هي الفتاة التي يعيش معها نجم برشلونة الشاب؟

تحدث نجم برشلونة عن حياته في مدينة برشلونة بعيداً عن بلدته

عاد الى الملاعب بعد عامين من الذبحة القلبية
00:37

عاد الى الملاعب بعد عامين من الذبحة القلبية

غاب عن الميادين منذ نحو عامين بسبب تعرضه لذبحة قلبية

00:37

عاد الى الملاعب بعد عامين من الذبحة القلبية

غاب عن الميادين منذ نحو عامين بسبب تعرضه لذبحة قلبية

رئيس بنفيكا يسخر من ليفربول: بفضلهم فزنا باليانصيب
00:36

رئيس بنفيكا يسخر من ليفربول: بفضلهم فزنا باليانصيب

تحدث عن صفقة انتقال النجم الاوروغوياني داروين نونيز

00:36

رئيس بنفيكا يسخر من ليفربول: بفضلهم فزنا باليانصيب

تحدث عن صفقة انتقال النجم الاوروغوياني داروين نونيز

من هي الفتاة التي يعيش معها نجم برشلونة الشاب؟
00:41
عاد الى الملاعب بعد عامين من الذبحة القلبية
00:37
رئيس بنفيكا يسخر من ليفربول: بفضلهم فزنا باليانصيب
00:36
فيديو - تكريم تاريخي لناصر الخليفي في السوربون بإدارة لبنانية
00:28

