فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي إلى انتصار جديد

Messi with the diving header 💥
(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/faJ9F1BUuv
— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 25, 2025
Messi with the diving header 💥
(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/faJ9F1BUuv
One of the easiest goals of Messi's career 😅
(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/rG7NIA8ZLo
— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 25, 2025
One of the easiest goals of Messi's career 😅
(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/rG7NIA8ZLo
تحدث نجم برشلونة عن حياته في مدينة برشلونة بعيداً عن بلدته
غاب عن الميادين منذ نحو عامين بسبب تعرضه لذبحة قلبية
تحدث عن صفقة انتقال النجم الاوروغوياني داروين نونيز