الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
مسلسلات
برامج اجتماعية
برامج سياسية
برامج ترفيهية
كوميديا
منوعات
نشرات اخبارية
وثائقيات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
بودكاست عالجديد
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025

فيديو - اليابانيون نظمّوا ممراً شرفيّاً للمكسيكيين لمناسبة الفوز

Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو - اليابانيون نظمّوا ممراً شرفيّاً للمكسيكيين لمناسبة الفوز
A-
A+

كرة القدم

2025-11-09 | 02:31
فيديو - اليابانيون نظمّوا ممراً شرفيّاً للمكسيكيين لمناسبة الفوز

تغلبت المكسيك على ساحل العاج (1-0)

أول أمس، تغلبت المكسيك على ساحل العاج (1-0)، ضمن بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم تحت 17 عاماً، محققة انتصارها الأول في المسابقة، وتحديداً في المجموعة السادسة، بعد أن خسرت أمام كوريا الجنوبية (1-2)، ويتبقى لها مباراة في الدور الأول أمام سويسرا.
الأمر اللافت، كان الاستقبال الذي حظي به لاعبو المنتخب المكسيكي عند عودتهم الى الفندق، من قبل نظرائهم لاعبي المنتخب الياباني، حيث شكلوا ممراً شرفيّاً، معززاً بتصفيق حاد ومتواصل.
ويحتل المنتخب الياباني وصافة المجموعة الثانية، بانتصار على المغرب (2-0) وتعادل سلبيّ مع نيو كاليدونيا، وهو يواجه البرتغال المتصدرة عصر اليوم على قمّة المجموعة.


مقالات ذات صلة

فيديو - سجل هدف الفوز الرائع في الدقيقة 96
2025-08-19

فيديو - سجل هدف الفوز الرائع في الدقيقة 96

فيديو - روتين بالغ الغرابة للاعب ياباني في ألمانيا
2025-09-26

فيديو - روتين بالغ الغرابة للاعب ياباني في ألمانيا

قتلى وجرحى في انفجار صهريج غاز شرق العاصمة المكسيكية (فيديو)
2025-09-11

قتلى وجرحى في انفجار صهريج غاز شرق العاصمة المكسيكية (فيديو)

التغيير يحسم الفوز في الجامعة الأميركية ببيروت
2025-10-24

التغيير يحسم الفوز في الجامعة الأميركية ببيروت

فيديو - اليابانيون نظمّوا ممراً شرفيّاً للمكسيكيين لمناسبة الفوز

رياضة

كرة القدم

كأس العالم كرة القدم لتحت 17 عاماً

المنتخب الياباني

العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
نادي سلتيك يحظر مجموعة من مشجعيه .. إليكم السبب
فيديو - بهدفين وتمريرة حاسمة .. ميسي يحمل انتر ميامي لنصف النهائي

اقرأ ايضا في كرة القدم

مجلس استشاري من النجوم لتعزيز نمو اللعبة
02:55

مجلس استشاري من النجوم لتعزيز نمو اللعبة

تشكيل مجلس استشاري جديد يضمّ أعلاماً رياضية

02:55

مجلس استشاري من النجوم لتعزيز نمو اللعبة

تشكيل مجلس استشاري جديد يضمّ أعلاماً رياضية

هاشتاغ يونايتد يبيع "لاعبيه الافتراضيين" بصفقات قياسيّة
02:51

هاشتاغ يونايتد يبيع "لاعبيه الافتراضيين" بصفقات قياسيّة

إتمام "انتقالين قياسيّين عالميّا" للاعبَيه المعتمدَين على الذكاء الاصطناعي

02:51

هاشتاغ يونايتد يبيع "لاعبيه الافتراضيين" بصفقات قياسيّة

إتمام "انتقالين قياسيّين عالميّا" للاعبَيه المعتمدَين على الذكاء الاصطناعي

الشقيقان هيرنانديز يجلدان والدهما: تخلّى عنّا
02:50

الشقيقان هيرنانديز يجلدان والدهما: تخلّى عنّا

تحدث اللاعب الفرنسي عن أثر رحيل والده المفاجئ

02:50

الشقيقان هيرنانديز يجلدان والدهما: تخلّى عنّا

تحدث اللاعب الفرنسي عن أثر رحيل والده المفاجئ

اخترنا لك
مجلس استشاري من النجوم لتعزيز نمو اللعبة
02:55
هاشتاغ يونايتد يبيع "لاعبيه الافتراضيين" بصفقات قياسيّة
02:51
الشقيقان هيرنانديز يجلدان والدهما: تخلّى عنّا
02:50
6 من أصل 10 تعليقات: عنصرية مذهلة ضد يامال
02:37

يحدث الآن

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
فن
منوعات
نشرات الطقس
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025