الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
رادار الجديد
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
مسلسلات
برامج اجتماعية
برامج سياسية
برامج ترفيهية
كوميديا
منوعات
نشرات اخبارية
وثائقيات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
بودكاست عالجديد
تغطيات خاصة
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025

فيديو - مارتينيز يخطف القلوب في إنجلترا بلقطة إنسانية

Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو - مارتينيز يخطف القلوب في إنجلترا بلقطة إنسانية
A-
A+

كرة القدم

2025-12-24 | 00:30
فيديو - مارتينيز يخطف القلوب في إنجلترا بلقطة إنسانية

واصل الحارس الأرجنتيني إيميليانو "ديبو" مارتينيز تعزيز مكانته

واصل الحارس الأرجنتيني إيميليانو "ديبو" مارتينيز تعزيز مكانته كأحد أكثر اللاعبين شعبية في إنجلترا، بعدما قدّم لقطة إنسانية مؤثرة مع طفل من جماهير أستون فيلا عقب فوز فريقه (2-1) على مانشستر يونايتد في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، أول من أمس الاثنين.
مارتينيز أهدى قميصه للطفل، ثم فاجأه بالسؤال عن قبعة عيد الميلاد التي كان يضعها على رأسه، فأخذها من الطفل، ووضعها على رأسه، وشارك الجماهير الرقص والاحتفال وسط أجواء مليئة بالفرح، قبل أن يعيدها إليه.




مقالات ذات صلة

لقطات نادرة تجمع انس نصري بوالدته "عزيزة" تخطف انظار الجمهور
2025-11-01
Play

لقطات نادرة تجمع انس نصري بوالدته "عزيزة" تخطف انظار الجمهور

دانييلا حفيدة هيفا وهبي تخطف القلوب.. والمتابعون: “الجمال بالجينات!”
2025-10-20

دانييلا حفيدة هيفا وهبي تخطف القلوب.. والمتابعون: “الجمال بالجينات!”

بسرعة خارقة.. موكب بوتين يخطف الأنظار (فيديو)
2025-11-23

بسرعة خارقة.. موكب بوتين يخطف الأنظار (فيديو)

فيديو - مارتينيز يخطف القلوب في إنجلترا بلقطة إنسانية

رياضة

كرة القدم

إيميليانو "ديبو" مارتينيز

أستون فيلا

مانشستر يونايتد

العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
فيديو - رافينيا وزوجته نظما مبادرة خيرية للعائلات المحتاجة في البرازيل
جدل حول تصرّفات فريق حماية جورجينا رودريغيز

اقرأ ايضا في كرة القدم

فيديو - نادٍ يحقق أول لقب كبير في تاريخه
00:36

فيديو - نادٍ يحقق أول لقب كبير في تاريخه

أول لقب رسمي كبير في مسيرته

00:36

فيديو - نادٍ يحقق أول لقب كبير في تاريخه

أول لقب رسمي كبير في مسيرته

فيديو - لفتة مؤثرة لتكريم اليسا بعد وفاتها في حادث سير مأساوي
00:35

فيديو - لفتة مؤثرة لتكريم اليسا بعد وفاتها في حادث سير مأساوي

تنظيم وقفة تكريمية تخليدًا لذكرى إليسا (21 عامًا)

00:35

فيديو - لفتة مؤثرة لتكريم اليسا بعد وفاتها في حادث سير مأساوي

تنظيم وقفة تكريمية تخليدًا لذكرى إليسا (21 عامًا)

فيديو - جماهير ريال بيتيس ترسم البسمة على وجوه الأطفال
00:33

فيديو - جماهير ريال بيتيس ترسم البسمة على وجوه الأطفال

في مشهد إنساني مهيب جسد أسمى قيم الرياضة

00:33

فيديو - جماهير ريال بيتيس ترسم البسمة على وجوه الأطفال

في مشهد إنساني مهيب جسد أسمى قيم الرياضة

اخترنا لك
فيديو - نادٍ يحقق أول لقب كبير في تاريخه
00:36
فيديو - لفتة مؤثرة لتكريم اليسا بعد وفاتها في حادث سير مأساوي
00:35
فيديو - جماهير ريال بيتيس ترسم البسمة على وجوه الأطفال
00:33
فيديو - رافينيا وزوجته نظما مبادرة خيرية للعائلات المحتاجة في البرازيل
00:32

يحدث الآن

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
فن
منوعات
نشرات الطقس
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
رادار الجديد
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025