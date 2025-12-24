فيديو - مارتينيز يخطف القلوب في إنجلترا بلقطة إنسانية

Dibu Martínez gave his jersey to a kid fan from Aston Villa, the kid asked for his Christmas hat, danced with the fans, and returned it with a kiss on the crest.
Dibu Martínez, a total idol in England.
What a beautiful video. 🥹🇦🇷🏴
