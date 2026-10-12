Nawal Al Zoghbi responds to being described as "stuck" in Riyadh: I am among my family, and what affects them affects me.

Al Zoghbi reposted the publication, explaining that she considers herself among her family and people in the Saudi capital, and affirming her solidarity with the Saudi people and that what affects them affects her personally, before concluding her comment by praying for the protection and victory of the Kingdom.
Her response came to clarify her position regarding circulating news about her presence in Riyadh, as she objected to the term "stuck," and expressed her sense of belonging to the place and its people and sharing the circumstances they are going through.