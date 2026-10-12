Nawal Al Zoghbi responds to being described as "stuck" in Riyadh: I am among my family, and what affects them affects me.

Lebanese artist Nawal Al Zoghbi refused to be described as "stuck" in Riyadh, after an account on the "X" platform circulated a publication indicating the difficulty of her return to Lebanon following her performance at a wedding in Saudi Arabia, due to security developments and the impact on flight operations.

