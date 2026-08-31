“More Dangerous Than COVID”... Virus Kills Nearly Half of Those Infected!

A wave of fear and concern has spread among health circles around the world after a new virus began spreading, this time originating in Africa. Two things about the virus are causing serious concern: first, there is currently no vaccine for it, and second, nearly half of those infected die from it — meaning roughly one in every two patients loses their life. This makes it far more dangerous than the coronavirus that terrified the world in 2020.



According to a report published by the British newspaper Daily Star, “the world is already witnessing an outbreak of a new deadly virus, which is one of the evolved strains of the Ebola virus.”



The World Health Organization issued a new stern warning, citing a “very high risk” as the number of infections reaches record levels.

The crisis involves the “Bundibugyo” strain of the Ebola virus, a rarer strain that — crucially — has no approved vaccine specifically targeting it and no specific treatment of its own.

The World Health Organization reports that “the number of confirmed cases has now reached 5,794, with 2,786 deaths recorded, representing a staggering fatality rate of 48.1%.”

The virus has spread across 60 health zones in six provinces, with the outbreak concentrated in the Ituri and North Kivu regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

What makes the situation even more dangerous is that the Bundibugyo strain does not always cause the distinctive symptoms that many people associate with Ebola.

Instead, the early symptoms of the disease may resemble those of the flu or malaria, such as fever, fatigue, and headaches. This may lead infected people to stay at home and delay isolating themselves, thereby increasing the risk of the infection spreading further.