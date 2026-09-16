Assala Begins Rehearsals in Damascus Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Comeback Concert

Assala appeared alongside her band as she performed several musical excerpts and reviewed the show’s final details. The rehearsals were marked by an atmosphere of excitement, focus and careful preparation.

Footage shared from inside Al-Fayhaa Hall offered a glimpse into the ongoing preparations, showing Assala working closely with her musicians while testing the sound and reviewing the songs and arrangements planned for the evening.

The rehearsals carry special significance for Assala, as they come shortly before her long-awaited reunion with her Syrian audience. The concert has attracted widespread attention since it was first announced.

Technical and organizational preparations are continuing inside the venue as the concert date approaches, while fans eagerly await the moment Assala steps onto the stage and performs her first song in Damascus after a long absence.