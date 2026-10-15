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Rahma Riad’s Pregnancy Rumors: The Story Behind the Pink Paint Video
Rahma Riad’s Pregnancy Rumors: The Story Behind the Pink Paint Video
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Rahma Riad’s Pregnancy Rumors: The Story Behind the Pink Paint Video

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-15 | 07:44
Rahma Riad’s Pregnancy Rumors: The Story Behind the Pink Paint Video
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Rahma Riad’s Pregnancy Rumors: The Story Behind the Pink Paint Video

A video posted by Iraqi singer Rahma Riad on Instagram sparked speculation about a possible second pregnancy. In the clip, she holds an umbrella as paint in various colors falls around her, including pink, which some followers interpreted as a hint that she was expecting a girl.

This interpretation quickly spread to several news websites, which presented the video as a gender reveal. Al Asima reported that Rahma was expecting a baby girl, citing the pink paint in the clip, without including any direct statement from the singer confirming either her pregnancy or the baby’s sex.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DeggX8yCCQC/
However, the video has a different context from the speculation surrounding it. It is part of a promotional campaign for Vogue Arabia celebrating art and creativity, rather than an explicit announcement of a family milestone. In an article about the campaign, the magazine explained that Rahma appears in a promotional film ahead of the “Vogue Arabia Ball: Art Edition,” scheduled to take place in Dubai this coming November.
The clip takes the singer beyond her usual musical setting into a visual experience built around color, movement, and spontaneous expression. Rahma first appears in a white studio before picking up an umbrella as paint begins to fall. The space gradually transforms into a colorful setting, culminating in her writing “Vogue is art” on the wall.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Deb1jdjCmMj/?hl=ar
Use 7 seconds starting when she says “Ready.”
The pink paint cited in the circulating reports is therefore one of the campaign’s visual elements and is not, on its own, sufficient evidence of a pregnancy or the baby’s sex. While appearing in a collaboration with an international magazine does not rule out personal news, such news cannot be confirmed without a clear announcement from the singer or independently verified information unrelated to the promotional scene.
The speculation comes amid continued interest in Rahma’s family life with her husband, actor Alexander Uloom, particularly since the birth of their first daughter, Alia. The couple have shared moments from their life with her on social media.
Pending a direct announcement, claims that Rahma Riad is expecting a second daughter remain circulating media reports unsupported by a personal statement from her in the available sources. What is established about the video is its connection to an artistic campaign for Vogue Arabia. Distinguishing its promotional content from interpretations about her private life is therefore essential when reporting the story, particularly when simple visual details are being turned into definitive headlines about pregnancy and motherhood.

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