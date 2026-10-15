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Hilary Swank announces her third pregnancy at age 52: &quot;My next project is in December&quot;
Hilary Swank announces her third pregnancy at age 52: "My next project is in December"
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Hilary Swank announces her third pregnancy at age 52: "My next project is in December"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-15 | 04:19
Hilary Swank announces her third pregnancy at age 52: "My next project is in December"
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Aljadeed
Hilary Swank announces her third pregnancy at age 52: "My next project is in December"

American star Hilary Swank announced that she is expecting her third child from her husband, businessman Philip Schneider, via an innovative video posted on her Instagram account, revealing that her expected due date is next December.

Swank, the 52-year-old two-time Oscar winner, chose to announce the news through four glowing figures representing her family members, who appeared dancing to the song "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet", before the figure representing the mother stepped forward and revealed a baby bump.

She accompanied the video with a witty caption saying: "Many are asking me about my next project... This project will premiere next December."

The pregnancy announcement comes after Swank and her husband welcomed their twins, Aya and Ohm, in April 2023. The "Million Dollar Baby" star had previously spoken about the transformation motherhood brought to her life, affirming that it gave her a new sense of purpose, despite the challenges of raising twins.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

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Artists Murat Boz and Demet Özdemir, along with the crew, were evacuated from the Phoenix Studios in Istanbul's Ayazağa district after floods trapped the shooting location and cut off access roads, amid power outages and difficulty communicating with the outside world.

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