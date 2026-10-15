Hilary Swank announces her third pregnancy at age 52: "My next project is in December"

Swank, the 52-year-old two-time Oscar winner, chose to announce the news through four glowing figures representing her family members, who appeared dancing to the song "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet", before the figure representing the mother stepped forward and revealed a baby bump.

She accompanied the video with a witty caption saying: "Many are asking me about my next project... This project will premiere next December."

The pregnancy announcement comes after Swank and her husband welcomed their twins, Aya and Ohm, in April 2023. The "Million Dollar Baby" star had previously spoken about the transformation motherhood brought to her life, affirming that it gave her a new sense of purpose, despite the challenges of raising twins.