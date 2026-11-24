Introduction to the Evening News 24-11-2026

They did not reach it, but they stood at its outskirts.. They chronicled their journey with tears / and the mountains and valleys echoed the resonance of their cries / they are the people of the border villages, led by Bint Jbeil / they broke the boundaries of despair over displacement / and moved to the closest distance between the heart and the vein / perhaps "the voice carries" /./ The Israeli accompanied their steps with intimidating artillery shelling / and the Lebanese army formed a security shield for them / they raised their grievances to those whom it concerns / and left the wishes of return as a trust at the hour of relief /./ It is not only the residents who suffer the pain of separation from the land, livelihood, and home / if any homes remain / rather, the future of the south in the face of the expansion of the occupation and attacks / is threatened by international evacuation and the absence of international witnesses to the crimes committed by Israel / and preemptively, proposals are being drafted in closed rooms to fill this void / whose good or bad chapters are not yet known / and while awaiting the inventory of the UNIFIL task / Lebanon has been afflicted with the dual-track syndrome / between internal stability and external pressure / according to diplomatic sources for Al Jadeed, the US administration has placed Lebanon under the microscope / and wants to judge by actions / and informed the presidential authority that the time for talk is over and the time for actions has come / and that sweet-talking the Americans no longer works / and the Lebanese authority has no choice but to act / and relatedly, according to political sources, official Lebanon is trying to translate the position to the Americans that not everything it wishes for is attained / nor can everything requested be implemented / consequently, official Lebanon is caught between "two anvils": the commitments it pledged to the outside / and the taboos that necessities do not permit / and on these two tracks, the Lebanese crisis has entered the bottleneck / and there is no clear horizon for a solution / The same diplomatic sources stated that the relationship between President and the US Ambassador in Beirut, Michel Issa, is below zero / if not to say that Issa, in his sessions, strikes Aoun "below the belt" / As for local sources, they recorded a sharp drop below the Nahr al-Kalb level in the relationship between Baabda and the southern suburb / so Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri took it upon himself to gather the fragments of the speech, which complicated his efforts to mend the road between the two sides / However, Berri did not stop his mediation / and for this purpose, he received Hezbollah MPs Hassan Fadlallah and Ali Ammar / Al Jadeed's information indicates that Berri is seeking to convince the party of the necessity of meeting with the President of the Republic / but the party refuses a face-to-face meeting until now / at a time when Aoun has entered a quasi-isolation where the General has no one to meet / except for a French parliamentary delegation that he received today and informed them that the alternative forces to UNIFIL must work under the UN flag within the legal framework of Resolution 1701 with the possibility of introducing amendments to the resolution when necessary / Lebanon's concern has transcended geography / so the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, carried it to the halls of the White House / and brought it to the discussion table with Foreign Minister Marco Rubio alongside files related to Gaza and Iran / And the most important thing mentioned in the Qatari proposal / is marketing a gradual initiative to address the Hezbollah weapons file / in exchange for Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction. Qatari mediation did not stop at this point / After Rubio, the Qatari visitor met with US Vice President JD Vance / According to a statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry / the two sides discussed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate / and reach a solution that guarantees freedom of navigation, and that Qatar supports all endeavors for a solution that paves the way for an agreement that achieves peace / On the other hand, the Iranian is sticking to his seven conditions as a starting point for negotiations and threatens to break the siege with the weapon of oil tankers / with a response to the American threat to strike and sink the tankers, which puts the region and the world before the dilemma of a complete halt to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz / and before the most dangerous dilemma of water pollution, the source of life //