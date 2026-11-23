Introduction to the Evening News 23-11-2026

Lebanon has opened flu season, but there is no need to panic. The unavailable vaccines whose importation was delayed are being secured by the Ministry of Health. But what about political vaccines? No chemical formula has emerged from the laboratories generating exits, and solutions remain in quarantine; even remote dialogue is missing between the guardians of the state and its factions positioned at the borders of conflicts. And unimmunized Lebanon has been infected with an immunodeficiency virus resulting from the spread of the spark of escalation, whether through the of the South and ongoing Israeli attacks, or the spectre of a vacuum whose countdown has begun with the approaching end of the blue helmets' mandate, or the remaining status quo in a state of deadlock between Tehran and Washington. In search of an antidote, the Qatari mediator has neither tired nor faltered. As he turned into the nerve center for reaching an agreement, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in his travels between the two capitals of conflict, Washington and Tehran, carried the concern for Lebanon on his shoulders. Thus, it was an item on the agenda of his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which, according to Al-Jadeed's correspondent in Washington, involved promoting a gradual initiative to address the file of Hezbollah's weapons in exchange for Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction. In the primary crisis, the Qatari mediator is striving to find a meeting point to spare the region and the world from a war that US President Donald Trump pushed to the beginning of the new year, when Democrats offer him a ladder to climb down from the tree by Congress refusing to authorize a new war and refusing to open funding coffers, while hinting at a series of files under which Trump would face investigation, starting with the goals and results of a war on Iran and ending with the Epstein scandals and the merging of family interests with political interests. As for what is being said about US-Israeli military plans being prepared in preparation for war, these are ready-made plans adopted by armies, with routine and logistical adjustments made whenever needed. What confirms this trend is what Channel 13 announced, stating that Israeli security estimates do not indicate that the likelihood of resuming war has become closer than it was in recent days, despite the military readiness level remaining high without reaching its maximum level. This was also evident in Benjamin Netanyahu's statement after a second meeting with Gadi Eisenkot within twenty-four hours, in which he stated that the next government would not fight any war, while Eisenkot confirmed that there is no direct and immediate Iranian threat requiring action before the formation of the government. Despite the cautious reassurance brought by these developments and statements, the fires above the strait have moved to the shores of the Mediterranean, where Zelensky opened the Benghazi front in Libya against Putin and sank two Russian cargo tankers, prompting the Kremlin to raise its response toward the red button and threaten Kyiv with a nuclear response. Zelensky backed Putin into a Libyan corner and placed the country—divided between "east and west"—on a hot tin roof. Its land and waters transformed into a Russian-Ukrainian battleground, which the Foreign Ministry of the Libyan Government of National Unity stated does not give any party the right to transfer its operations to its territory, maintaining that Libya's territory, ports, and territorial waters are not open arenas for proxy wars. And in our region... how numerous are the proxy wars.