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Court Orders “Dr. Food” Released Under General Amnesty
Court Orders “Dr. Food” Released Under General Amnesty
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Court Orders “Dr. Food” Released Under General Amnesty

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-15 | 09:42
Court Orders “Dr. Food” Released Under General Amnesty
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Aljadeed
Court Orders “Dr. Food” Released Under General Amnesty

George Dib, known as “Dr. Food,” drew widespread attention on social media in recent hours after news emerged that a court had ordered his release in the drug-related case over which he had been detained.

According to information obtained by Al Jadeed, the Mount Lebanon Criminal Court ordered Dib’s release after he benefited from the general amnesty law published today in the Official Gazette. The decision marks a development in his case, in which he had previously been sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment with hard labor.
Dib’s legal proceedings have attracted considerable attention on social media, alongside his dispute with his former wife, Shorouk, who filed a separate complaint accusing him of domestic violence.
A previous decision had granted him release on bail in connection with Shorouk’s complaint. However, he remained in custody over the drug-related case. The latest ruling concerns the case that had prevented his release following the earlier bail decision.
As the news spread, “Dr. Food” returned to the spotlight, with questions surrounding the ruling’s details and when it would be implemented. So far, Al Jadeed’s information concerns the issuance of the release order and does not confirm that he has physically left custody.

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