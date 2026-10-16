News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Doctor Food Welcomed Home in Rahbeh After Release from Prison
Doctor Food Welcomed Home in Rahbeh After Release from Prison
A-
A+

Doctor Food Welcomed Home in Rahbeh After Release from Prison

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-16 | 03:33
Doctor Food Welcomed Home in Rahbeh After Release from Prison
Back to top
Aljadeed
Doctor Food Welcomed Home in Rahbeh After Release from Prison

Lebanese content creator Georges Dib, known as “Doctor Food,” returned to his hometown of Rahbeh in Akkar, where residents and relatives greeted him with cheers following his release from prison. Videos circulated on social media captured his arrival and the welcoming crowds.

Dib was released after the Mount Lebanon Criminal Court ordered his release in a drug-related case under the general amnesty law published in the Official Gazette, according to Al Jadeed. He had been arrested in August after being sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment with hard labor in a case involving drug manufacturing and trafficking.

His mother had earlier celebrated news of his release on Facebook, sharing a message of gratitude alongside photos of her son, before footage of his homecoming in Rahbeh began circulating online.

 
 

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Haya Maraachli Turns Heads in an Elegant Mermaid-Style Gown at the El Gouna Film Festival
03:53

Haya Maraachli Turns Heads in an Elegant Mermaid-Style Gown at the El Gouna Film Festival

Actress Haya Maraachli captured attention during her appearance on the red carpet at the El Gouna Film Festival, choosing an elegant look that combined simplicity and glamour. Steering away from bold colors and extravagant designs, she embraced a soft, feminine style that highlighted her natural beauty and sophisticated fashion sense.

03:53

Haya Maraachli Turns Heads in an Elegant Mermaid-Style Gown at the El Gouna Film Festival

Actress Haya Maraachli captured attention during her appearance on the red carpet at the El Gouna Film Festival, choosing an elegant look that combined simplicity and glamour. Steering away from bold colors and extravagant designs, she embraced a soft, feminine style that highlighted her natural beauty and sophisticated fashion sense.

Cemre Baysel reveals a benign tumor.. and news about her relationship with a Besiktas player
03:07

Cemre Baysel reveals a benign tumor.. and news about her relationship with a Besiktas player

Turkish actress Cemre Baysel revealed her experience of discovering a benign breast tumor, confirming that it changed her perspective on life and led her to realize the value of health, coinciding with circulating news about a romantic relationship between her and Besiktas club player Emirhan Topcu, without confirmation from either party.

03:07

Cemre Baysel reveals a benign tumor.. and news about her relationship with a Besiktas player

Turkish actress Cemre Baysel revealed her experience of discovering a benign breast tumor, confirming that it changed her perspective on life and led her to realize the value of health, coinciding with circulating news about a romantic relationship between her and Besiktas club player Emirhan Topcu, without confirmation from either party.

Director Mohamed Salama solemnizes his marriage to a woman from outside the art industry
03:02

Director Mohamed Salama solemnizes his marriage to a woman from outside the art industry

Director Mohamed Salama celebrated his marriage to a woman from outside the art industry in a family atmosphere that brought together his family members and close friends, and he shared pictures of the occasion via his official account on "Instagram", commenting: "Praise be to God by whose grace righteous deeds are completed."

03:02

Director Mohamed Salama solemnizes his marriage to a woman from outside the art industry

Director Mohamed Salama celebrated his marriage to a woman from outside the art industry in a family atmosphere that brought together his family members and close friends, and he shared pictures of the occasion via his official account on "Instagram", commenting: "Praise be to God by whose grace righteous deeds are completed."

Recommended for you
Haya Maraachli Turns Heads in an Elegant Mermaid-Style Gown at the El Gouna Film Festival
03:53
Cemre Baysel reveals a benign tumor.. and news about her relationship with a Besiktas player
03:07
Director Mohamed Salama solemnizes his marriage to a woman from outside the art industry
03:02
Court Orders “Dr. Food” Released Under General Amnesty
09:42

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026