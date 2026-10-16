Doctor Food Welcomed Home in Rahbeh After Release from Prison
Lebanese content creator Georges Dib, known as “Doctor Food,” returned to his hometown of Rahbeh in Akkar, where residents and relatives greeted him with cheers following his release from prison. Videos circulated on social media captured his arrival and the welcoming crowds.
Dib was released after the Mount Lebanon Criminal Court ordered his release in a drug-related case under the general amnesty law published in the Official Gazette, according to Al Jadeed. He had been arrested in August after being sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment with hard labor in a case involving drug manufacturing and trafficking.
His mother had earlier celebrated news of his release on Facebook, sharing a message of gratitude alongside photos of her son, before footage of his homecoming in Rahbeh began circulating online.