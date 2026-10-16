Doctor Food Welcomed Home in Rahbeh After Release from Prison

Dib was released after the Mount Lebanon Criminal Court ordered his release in a drug-related case under the general amnesty law published in the Official Gazette, according to Al Jadeed. He had been arrested in August after being sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment with hard labor in a case involving drug manufacturing and trafficking.

His mother had earlier celebrated news of his release on Facebook, sharing a message of gratitude alongside photos of her son, before footage of his homecoming in Rahbeh began circulating online.