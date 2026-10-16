Cemre Baysel reveals a benign tumor.. and news about her relationship with a Besiktas player

Baysel's remarks came during her participation in a breast cancer awareness event, where she recalled the impact of her health experience and said: "Health is more precious than anything. My plea to you is: Never neglect yourselves," emphasizing the importance of making self-care a priority.

The Turkish star expressed her pride in participating in the campaign she has followed for years and her happiness at being chosen as the thirteenth actress to participate in it, wishing for the initiative to continue and its message to reach the largest possible number of people.

Parallel to her appearance, media reports shed light on her personal life once again after discussing a potential relationship between her and Emirhan Topcu. However, this news remains unconfirmed in the absence of any clear announcement from the actress or the player regarding the nature of their relationship.