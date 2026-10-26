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Samira Said Celebrates Her Son Shady’s Wedding in Morocco, Surprises Him with a Special Song
Samira Said Celebrates Her Son Shady’s Wedding in Morocco, Surprises Him with a Special Song
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Samira Said Celebrates Her Son Shady’s Wedding in Morocco, Surprises Him with a Special Song

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-26 | 04:35
Samira Said Celebrates Her Son Shady’s Wedding in Morocco, Surprises Him with a Special Song
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Aljadeed
Samira Said Celebrates Her Son Shady’s Wedding in Morocco, Surprises Him with a Special Song

Moroccan superstar Samira Said celebrated the wedding of her only son, Shady Al-Nabulsi, to his bride Souhaila on Saturday, October 24, 2026, in a private family ceremony held in Rabat, Morocco.


The intimate celebration brought together close family members and friends, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with emotional moments as the singer marked one of the most important milestones in her son's life.

One of the evening's most memorable highlights came when Samira surprised Shady with a specially prepared song titled "Walidi" (My Son), dedicated to him on his wedding day.

Written and composed by Bilal Sorour and arranged by Hany Yacoub, the song was performed live by Samira during the celebration, drawing an enthusiastic response from the groom and guests.

The Moroccan star shared a video from the wedding on her official Instagram account, showing herself performing for her son. She accompanied the footage with a heartfelt caption in Arabic, "Farhat Al-Omr," meaning "The Joy of a Lifetime."

The touching moment captured the singer's happiness as a mother, turning the family celebration into an unforgettable occasion.

The wedding also featured several musical performances, including traditional Moroccan entertainment by artist Younes Rabbati's band, adding a festive cultural atmosphere to the private gathering.

Beyond the family celebration, Samira Said is preparing for a major musical comeback with a new album featuring 11 songs selected from approximately 40 tracks.

The upcoming project is scheduled to be released in two phases, with the first set of songs expected during the first week of November 2026 across YouTube and major music streaming platforms.

The album will feature a mix of romantic, dramatic, and upbeat musical styles, bringing together several prominent songwriters, composers, and producers.

The upcoming release marks another important chapter in Samira Said's career, arriving shortly after the singer celebrated a deeply personal and joyful milestone with her family.

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