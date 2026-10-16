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Death of Tunisian Influencer Yosri Ramdhani Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Torture and Denial of Medical Treatment in Prison
Death of Tunisian Influencer Yosri Ramdhani Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Torture and Denial of Medical Treatment in Prison
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Death of Tunisian Influencer Yosri Ramdhani Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Torture and Denial of Medical Treatment in Prison

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-16 | 08:10
Death of Tunisian Influencer Yosri Ramdhani Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Torture and Denial of Medical Treatment in Prison
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Death of Tunisian Influencer Yosri Ramdhani Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Torture and Denial of Medical Treatment in Prison

The death of Tunisian content creator Yosri Ramdhani on Thursday, October 15, 2026, has sparked widespread controversy on social media. Reports said that he died after being transferred from prison to Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. Many questions remain about the circumstances surrounding his death and its actual cause.

The news triggered strong reactions from social media users, especially since Ramdhani died while in custody over a case related to content he had shared online. His death raised serious questions about his health while in prison and whether he received proper medical care before being taken to the hospital.
According to posts shared on social media, people said to be relatives of Ramdhani claimed that he had been denied medication he needed during his time in prison. They also suggested that his health condition required regular medical attention and treatment. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and no official statement has confirmed them.
The controversy did not stop at claims about medical treatment. Some social media users suggested that Ramdhani may have been tortured while in prison, while others claimed that physical abuse during his detention could have caused his death.
However, these accusations remain unconfirmed. No reliable evidence or official medical reports have been released to support them. Therefore, torture cannot be considered the cause of his death without the results of an official investigation.
Ramdhani had reportedly been arrested following statements he made during a live broadcast on TikTok, in which he criticized the Tunisian authorities. According to information published in late September and early October, he was detained as part of a legal case related to the content he shared on his social media accounts.
The Tunisian influencer was known for his activity on social media, where he regularly posted videos, shared his opinions on different issues, and interacted with his followers. Like many young content creators, he used digital platforms to express himself and reach a wider audience.
His death has once again raised concerns about prison conditions and access to healthcare for prisoners. Many social media users have called for answers about what happened to him, why he was transferred to the hospital, and what caused his death.
So far, with no detailed official information available, the circumstances surrounding Yosri Ramdhani's death remain unclear. Allegations that he was denied medical treatment or subjected to torture have yet to be proven.
A reliable investigation is still needed to determine whether these claims are true and to uncover what happened during the final days of his life.

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