Shaimaa Seif, Majed El Masry and Rogena Rally Behind Ashraf Zaki

In a show of solidarity across Egypt’s entertainment industry, several stars took to Instagram to voice their support for Ashraf Zaki, president of Egypt’s Actors Syndicate. In a series of heartfelt posts, they expressed their appreciation for Zaki and his work on behalf of actors.





Among those who spoke out were Shaimaa Seif, Menna Fadali, Dina El Sherbiny, Diana Hisham, Rogena, Maged El Masry, Bushra and Badreya Tolba. Their messages ranged from personal tributes to public pledges of support.



Menna Fadali described Zaki as “a red line,” while Dina El Sherbiny and Diana Hisham kept their messages brief, writing, “He’s my union president, and I’m proud of him.”



In a longer post, Bushra praised Zaki for his compassion and support for union members. She denied any personal rift between them, saying that differences of opinion had never diminished her respect or affection for him.



The show of support comes amid controversy surrounding the Actors Syndicate after actress Liqaa Sweidan filed a complaint against its leadership, including Zaki. The complaint alleges misuse of public funds and legal violations. The allegations remain unresolved.