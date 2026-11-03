Sherine Abdel Wahab and Aziz El Shafie Celebrate 153 Million Views for “Tebaa Tebaa”

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab and songwriter and composer Aziz El Shafie celebrated the remarkable success of their song “Tebaa Tebaa,” which has surpassed 153 million views on YouTube just a few months after its release.

El Shafie shared a heartwarming video on his official Facebook account, showing him playing the song’s melody on the oud while Sherine joined him in a cheerful and spontaneous moment. The video captured the joyful atmosphere and the strong artistic chemistry between the two.



Expressing his excitement over the achievement, El Shafie captioned the video: “Tebaa Tebaa with my beloved Sherine. We’re celebrating our song topping the charts across platforms in 2026 and reaching 153 million views on YouTube in just a few months.”



According to El Shafie, the song has achieved significant success across music streaming platforms throughout 2026, further highlighting the popularity of their artistic collaboration.



The video quickly drew attention to the warm relationship between Sherine and El Shafie, as the two celebrated their achievement in a simple and intimate setting, away from formal events or elaborate celebrations.



The song’s impressive view count reflects the strong audience engagement it has generated, while the shared video offered fans a glimpse of the genuine friendship and creative connection between the Egyptian star and the acclaimed composer.



The celebration also marks another milestone in Sherine Abdel Wahab’s musical career, reaffirming her continued presence and popularity in the Arab music scene.