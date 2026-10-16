Nicole Saba Turns Heads in a Stunning Silver Dress at the El Gouna Film Festival Opening

Lebanese singer and actress Nicole Saba caught everyone's attention with her elegant appearance at the opening ceremony of the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival, which kicked off on October 15 and will continue until October 23, bringing together many well-known stars from the film and entertainment industry.

Shortly before attending the opening ceremony, Nicole shared a new photoshoot with her fans on social media, showing off a stylish look that highlighted her fashion sense and quickly attracted attention from her followers.

For the special occasion, Nicole chose a stunning silver dress with a modern design. The fitted gown highlighted her figure and featured creative details that added a touch of glamour and sophistication. Its flowing style and contemporary design gave her a striking appearance at the festival.

As for her beauty look, Nicole opted for a simple yet elegant hairstyle that perfectly complemented the color and design of her dress. She kept her overall appearance classy and sophisticated without going overboard with accessories or styling.

On the professional side, Nicole Saba is preparing several exciting surprises for her fans in the coming months. She plans to release a number of new singles while also getting ready to perform at several concerts in Egypt and abroad.

In addition to her upcoming music releases and live performances, the Lebanese star is working on new artistic projects, with more details expected to be announced in the near future as she continues her career in both music and acting.

Nicole Saba's appearance at the El Gouna Film Festival comes as she prepares for a busy period in her career, combining her presence at major cinema events with plans to return to her audience through new music and entertainment projects.