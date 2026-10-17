Mona Zaki reveals secrets of her relationship with Ahmed Helmy: "At home, he is not a comedian"
Egyptian actress Mona Zaki revealed a side of her husband, actor Ahmed Helmy, away from the spotlight, emphasizing that his talents extend beyond comedic acting to painting and interior design, and that he contributed to changing her perspective on art.
During a dialogue session as part of the El Gouna Film Festival events, Mona said: "Helmy is a dreamer, he is a painter and does interior design, at home he is not a comedian," pointing out that she learned from him to appreciate different forms of creativity, and added: "Helmy made me see art in a different and diverse way."
Mona touched upon the difference between a comedian's presence on screen and their nature in daily life, noting that some comedy stars tend to be quiet and soft-spoken at home, as if saving their energy for the camera.
Her remarks came during a panel discussion moderated by director Mohamed Yassin, following her receiving the Creative Achievement Award at the festival's opening ceremony, in recognition of her artistic career.