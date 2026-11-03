Exchanged messages between Ahmed El Awady and Mohamed Ramadan spark interaction ahead of the Ramadan competition

Artist Ahmed El Awady responded to his colleague Mohamed Ramadan's message, affirming the brotherly bond between them and welcoming fair competition in the Ramadan 2027 drama season.

El Awady wrote on his Facebook account: "Star Mohamed Ramadan, we are brothers and loved ones, and no one is above the other. You are indeed younger than me by a year and a half, but you are big in your preciousness and bigger in the number of works, and I am big with the love of the common people," thanking Ramadan for his appreciation of the audience, whom he considered the reason for their success.



El Awady wished Ramadan a strong comeback with his new series after a three-year absence, affirming that his participation in the season made him happy due to the competition it adds, which benefits the viewers. He added: "I will take a promise from you that you must be present every year," inviting him to watch the first episode of his series "Sultan El Deeb" with him in the Ain Shams area and celebrate its success.



Mohamed Ramadan had sent a message to El Awady, expressing his appreciation for his pride in belonging to the common people, saying: "I love your sincere love for our humble people who contributed to our making and the making of many of Egypt's greats."



He playfully teased him about the age gap and their starring experiences, writing: "In terms of age, you are my older brother, and in terms of leading roles, I am your older brother," wishing his series success and suggesting they watch one of its episodes together during Ramadan.