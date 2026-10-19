Introduction of the Evening Bulletin 19-10-2026

He who digs a pit... the country falls into it / On a "northern text" where the Al-Manar area stole the spotlight / before light was found at the end of the tunnel / with the summary of an inspection conducted by specialized units of the Lebanese Army / which measured the length and width of the tunnel in meters / and found no weapons or military equipment inside, except for individual digging tools that were confiscated along with the arrest of one of the suspects participating in the digging // The news dropped like a bombshell on the domestic arena's tensions, stemming from the recent seizure of explosive shipments / and Hezbollah's demand to retrieve them / and amidst the vertical political division, security took center stage / as the President of the Republic gathered the Army Commander and the heads of security agencies / and gave the order not to be lenient with any attempt to tamper with the country's stability / to ban armed manifestations, confiscate weapons, speed up investigations, and refer violators to the competent judiciary / and as required by the current phase of close monitoring of the situation / he recommended adopting proactive measures / to cut off any exploitation of economic matters and turn them into a breach of security // Baabda's warning message / reached Haret Hreik directly / so Hezbollah sources considered to Al-Jadeed / that the party has no intention to blow up the situation / and using the saying "too much knocking breaks the solder," the sources warned that the policy of incitement can no longer be accepted / and that increasing pressure on the party's constituency and environment may generate an explosion / and let no one think that action does not provoke a reaction // As for the direct response, MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi targeted the President of the Republic by saying that whoever sees himself in a position where he is being pressured from the outside / should resign // The verbal escalation between Baabda and its southern suburb / coincided with a meeting in Ain El Tineh that brought together Speaker and the advisor to the President of the Republic, Andre Rahal / which was overshadowed by the atmospheres of Lebanon and the region, with Berri stressing his keenness on internal unity and stability / It also came on the eve of the "Tampa negotiations" round at a military level between the Lebanese and Israeli delegations / and in connection, diplomatic sources expected to Al-Jadeed that it would be stormy and sharp against the background of the Israeli entrenchment behind accusing the Lebanese army of failing in its tasks / while clinging to the demand for direct coordination / whereas the army completely and thoroughly rejects this and goes to Florida with fixed titles related to the trial areas and the verification committee / and that it does not take orders from the Israeli army // Lebanon fights "windmills" / and is present on the Russian-Iranian agenda / in a meeting that brought together the foreign ministers of the two countries in Tehran / leading to the issue of enhancing security in Lebanon and the region / Like Lavrov, Araghchi and the two sides agreed that there is no military solution to the region's issues, but rather through diplomacy / with an Iranian affirmation that security in Hormuz is a direct result of the American-Israeli aggression / and its repercussions, which went beyond the blockade of the strait to what Europe is witnessing as an infection of demonstrations against the backdrop of high prices and the rolling living crisis from capital to capital / and major American cities were not immune to it / as, coinciding with President Donald Trump's announcement of his full support and allegiance to Benjamin Netanyahu in the elections / massive demonstrations broke out / against Trump's policy and decisions, uniting once again under the slogan "No to Kings."//