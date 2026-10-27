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Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Enjoy Dinner in Riyadh After “Return of the Absent” Concerts
Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Enjoy Dinner in Riyadh After “Return of the Absent” Concerts
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Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Enjoy Dinner in Riyadh After “Return of the Absent” Concerts

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-27 | 04:33
Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Enjoy Dinner in Riyadh After “Return of the Absent” Concerts
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Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Enjoy Dinner in Riyadh After “Return of the Absent” Concerts

Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker and his son Mohammad enjoyed a special dinner in Riyadh with Zaki Hassanein, Chairman of Benchmark, an event organizing company, following Chaker’s successful concerts at Riyadh Season 2026.

Hassanein shared moments from the gathering on his Instagram account, posting a photo with Fadel Chaker and his son Mohammad. He also shared a video showing a screen inside the restaurant playing highlights from Chaker’s concert in Riyadh.

In another video, Hassanein warmly welcomed the Lebanese singer, saying, “You light up Saudi Arabia and Riyadh. May God always keep you with us.”

The dinner took place after Chaker performed two concerts on October 22 and 23 at Abu Bakr Salem Theater as part of Riyadh Season. The concerts, titled “Return of the Absent,” were organized by Benchmark and marked the singer’s return to the stage after nearly 14 years away.

Both concerts received a warm welcome from the audience, with fans and fellow artists celebrating Chaker’s return to live performances.

The first concert also featured singer Nawal, who joined Chaker on stage to perform their duet “Ahawel.” His son Mohammad Chaker also took part in both shows, adding a special family touch to the performances.

Following his return to the stage, Fadel Chaker is preparing for several upcoming concerts across the Arab world.

He is set to perform alongside his son Mohammad on October 30 at Khobar Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Chaker is also scheduled to perform in Qatar on November 12 at the Katara Open-Air Theater, followed by a concert in Jordan’s Dead Sea area on November 14.

He will then travel to Abu Dhabi for another performance at Etihad Arena on November 20, 2026.

With these upcoming concerts, Fadel Chaker continues his return to the Arab music scene after years away from the spotlight, beginning a new chapter in his career with several live performances and strong support from his fans.

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