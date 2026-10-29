Artists rushed to mourn the deceased and console her family, including Nour Al-Ghandour, who posted a picture of Nadia accompanied by a prayer for mercy and forgiveness, wishing patience for her family and loved ones. Also, Ilham Al-Fadalah wrote: "May God grant you great reward," while Mahmoud Boushahri mourned her via his Snapchat account, saying: "May God have mercy on you.. Nadia Karam has passed away into God's custody."

Amira Mohammed sent a condolence message to Abeer Ahmed, the late actress's sister, writing: "May God grand you great reward." For her part, Abeer mourned her sister with touching words, starting her message with a Quranic verse, then writing: "With utmost belief in divine decree and destiny and with a faithful heart, I mourn my sister Nadia, who has passed away to God's mercy," praying for her mercy and forgiveness.

Nadia Karam, whose real name is Mona Sayed Ahmed Abdullah, is an Egyptian actress with a Lebanese mother. She was born in Saudi Arabia and lived in Kuwait, where she began her artistic career in 1996. Throughout her career, she presented about 100 works spanning television drama, theater, and cinema.

The Gulf public widely recognized her through the character Maisoun in the comedy series "Al-Hayala," which aired in 2003 and in which she participated alongside the late Abdulhussain Abdulredha and Khaled Al-Nafisi. She also appeared in several works, including "Al-Shareeb Bazza," "Souq Al-Maqasees," "Al-Khafi A'azam," and "Ma'a Hissat Qalam," leaving her works as a testament to her presence in Gulf drama.