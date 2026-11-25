Prince Harry physically assaults his wife Meghan Markle? Here is the truth

A video clip circulating on social media sparked public surprise, as it appeared to show Prince Harry pushing his wife Meghan Markle and pulling their daughter away from her.

Interaction with the video focused on Prince Harry's alleged behavior toward his wife and daughter, as the footage was circulated as documenting a real family incident.

After research and scrutiny, it turned out that the circulating scene was digitally created and falsely attributed to the family, which refutes the claim that Prince Harry pushed Meghan or pulled their daughter away from her in the alleged incident.