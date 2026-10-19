Ahlam Documents Angham’s Visit to Her Home to Offer Condolences Over the Death of Mubarak Al Hajri’s Son

Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi documented a special visit by Egyptian star Angham to her luxurious home, where she came to offer her condolences following the death of Ali bin Mubarak Al Hajri at the age of 33. The heartfelt gesture reflected the close bond between the two artists and their commitment to supporting each other during difficult times.

