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Ahlam Documents Angham’s Visit to Her Home to Offer Condolences Over the Death of Mubarak Al Hajri’s Son
Ahlam Documents Angham’s Visit to Her Home to Offer Condolences Over the Death of Mubarak Al Hajri’s Son
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Ahlam Documents Angham’s Visit to Her Home to Offer Condolences Over the Death of Mubarak Al Hajri’s Son

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-19 | 03:17
Ahlam Documents Angham’s Visit to Her Home to Offer Condolences Over the Death of Mubarak Al Hajri’s Son
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Ahlam Documents Angham’s Visit to Her Home to Offer Condolences Over the Death of Mubarak Al Hajri’s Son

Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi documented a special visit by Egyptian star Angham to her luxurious home, where she came to offer her condolences following the death of Ali bin Mubarak Al Hajri at the age of 33. The heartfelt gesture reflected the close bond between the two artists and their commitment to supporting each other during difficult times.

Ahlam shared a photo of Angham inside her home through her Instagram Stories. The Egyptian singer appeared in an elegant black outfit appropriate for the somber occasion. Ahlam expressed her appreciation for the thoughtful gesture and her gratitude to Angham for personally visiting the family to offer support and condolences.

Alongside the photo, Ahlam posted a touching message thanking Angham for her kindness and affection. She wrote: "Thank you for coming and for your love, my dear sister. God willing, may we only visit you on happy occasions. May God reward you for your kindness, my beloved Angham." She accompanied the message with a heart emoji, reflecting the warmth and mutual affection between the two singers.

Angham’s visit came as Mubarak Al Hajri’s family continued to mourn the loss of his son Ali. Rather than simply sending a message of sympathy through social media, the Egyptian star chose to offer her condolences in person, demonstrating her genuine care and support during this painful time.

The gesture drew attention for highlighting the personal and compassionate side of the relationship between the two stars, away from the concerts and entertainment events where audiences are accustomed to seeing them together.

The photo shared by Ahlam also offered a glimpse into the quiet atmosphere of the visit inside her luxurious residence, showing Angham dressed in black in a setting that reflected the solemn nature of the occasion.

The visit comes amid the support Ahlam and her husband, Mubarak Al Hajri, have been receiving as the family grieves Ali’s passing. Meanwhile, Ahlam’s heartfelt message of gratitude underscored how deeply she was touched by Angham’s decision to stand by her and her family during such a difficult period.

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