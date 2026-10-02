Afra published a statement via the "Story" feature on her Instagram account, confirming that she preferred to wait for the forensic medicine report to be included in the investigation file before making any comment, noting that she wanted to clarify her position completely and clearly to the public.

The star of "Yalı Çapkını" explained that she returned to Turkey voluntarily as soon as she learned of the measures taken, having been abroad, and confirmed her cooperation with the judicial authorities from the beginning of the investigation.

She also pointed out that the searches conducted in her home while she was abroad did not, according to her account, lead to the discovery of any drugs or evidence indicating a violation.

Afra touched upon the controversial hair analysis result, after it showed the presence of a trace of a narcotic substance, confirming that she was surprised by the result and pointing out that she consulted specialists who informed her that hair can be affected by external factors and indirect exposure in crowded places and public events.

On the other hand, the Turkish actress stressed that the blood and urine test results came back negative, considering that these results support her stance rejecting any accusation of drug use.

Afra emphasized in her statement her complete rejection of the use of these substances, stressing that they have never been a part of her life and never will be in the future.

Her clarification came after Turkish media reports spoke of traces of cocaine appearing in the hair sample tested, as part of an investigation that included a number of well-known names in the fields of art, media, and sports.

At the end of her statement, Afra thanked the judicial authorities and the Istanbul gendarmerie teams for how they handled her during the procedures, and also expressed her gratitude to her audience and everyone who supported and trusted her over the past period.