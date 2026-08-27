Tim Curry, Star of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Dies at 80... Found Dead at His Home

Curry was found deceased at his home in Los Angeles after police responded to a report regarding a death investigation. Authorities said there was no indication of foul play, while the exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

The actor had faced major health challenges in recent years, including a stroke in 2012 that left him partially paralyzed and dependent on a wheelchair. Despite his condition, Curry continued to appear at fan events and remained involved in voice acting and projects connected to his legendary roles.

Curry rose to worldwide fame after portraying Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), a performance that became one of the most memorable characters in cult cinema history. He also gained recognition for roles including Pennywise in the 1990 TV adaptation of It, as well as appearances in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Annie.

His death marks the loss of a unique performer whose work across stage, film, and television left a lasting impact on generations of fans.