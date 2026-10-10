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Youmi Khoury celebrates one month since the birth of her son with special family photos
Youmi Khoury celebrates one month since the birth of her son with special family photos
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Youmi Khoury celebrates one month since the birth of her son with special family photos

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-10 | 05:05
Youmi Khoury celebrates one month since the birth of her son with special family photos
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Aljadeed
Youmi Khoury celebrates one month since the birth of her son with special family photos

Lebanese social media star Youmi Khoury celebrated one month since the birth of her first son, "G", and shared with her followers on her personal account a group of photos documenting a special photoshoot on this occasion, amidst a family atmosphere full of love and happiness.

Youmi accompanied the photos with an emotional message expressing her feelings after a month of entering the world of motherhood, revealing the amount of happiness she has been living since the birth of her child, and how his presence changed her life and gave her a sense of love and gratitude she had not experienced before.
Youmi spoke about the depth of her feelings towards her little one, stressing that this month brought her happiness that exceeded all her expectations, and that she now wakes up every day feeling like the luckiest woman in the world.
She also expressed her gratitude to God for the blessings she is experiencing, pointing out that seeing her small family gathered made her realize that the dreams she had always wished for have become a reality in her arms.
She concluded her message with touching words addressed to her son, saying: "One month of being your mother, and a lifetime I will spend loving you," expressing her great attachment to her child and her joy at this new stage in her life.

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