Sara Abi Kanaan and Wissam Fares Welcome Their First Baby and Reveal His Name

Abi Kanaan posted a video capturing different moments from her birth journey, starting with the preparations before delivery and ending with the emotional first meeting with her baby. She accompanied the video with a heartfelt message, writing: “This is for you. Your beginning, your family, your story. Welcome to the world, our beautiful baby. You have no idea how much love surrounds you from the very first moment.”

According to the post, baby Eli was born on September 21, while the couple waited a few days before officially sharing the news with their followers, choosing to keep this special moment private at first.

Sara expressed the overwhelming emotions she experienced during childbirth, saying that words, photos, and videos would never be enough to describe the feelings of that day — the day she met her baby for the first time and her family changed forever. She explained that welcoming Eli opened a new space of love in her heart and marked one of the most meaningful moments of her life.

The actress also thanked her doctor, describing him as “a king” for making her feel safe and reassured throughout the delivery. She highlighted that her experience was calm and comforting, filled with trust rather than fear, and expressed her gratitude to the maternity team, midwives, family, and friends who supported her during this journey.

Sara also dedicated a special message to her husband Wissam Fares, describing him as “my love, my husband, my partner, my home, and everything.” She revealed that watching him become a father showed her a new side of him, saying she fell in love with him all over again — perhaps even more than the first time.

The couple had previously shared glimpses of their pregnancy journey with their followers, but chose to announce the arrival of their first child through a personal family video documenting the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.