Artist Fadel Chaker arrives in Riyadh in preparation for his highly anticipated return concert after 14 years of absence!

His Excellency Advisor Turki Al Alshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, documented the moments of Fadel Chaker's arrival through a video clip he published via his official Instagram account, accompanied by the caption: "The great artist has arrived in Riyadh."

The video showed the warm reception given to the Lebanese artist and his son Mohammad, starting from the arrival of the cars that transported them, to the spontaneous conversations and welcoming atmosphere that accompanied their reception.

Fadel Chaker and his son caught attention with matching black outfits, along with dark sunglasses, in scenes that received wide interaction across social media platforms.

The public's comments welcoming the artist's arrival in Saudi Arabia poured in, with followers writing "Welcome to Riyadh" and "Welcome to your second homeland", while others expressed their excitement to attend his anticipated return concert.

Fadel Chaker is preparing to perform his first concert on Thursday, October 22, at the Abu Bakr Salem stage, under the title "The Return of the Absentee", after his tickets sold out within the first hour of their release, prompting the organizers to announce a second concert on Friday, October 23, which in turn witnessed a large public turnout.

This return holds special importance in Fadel Chaker's career, as it brings him back to face his audience directly after many long years away from concerts, in a night expected to combine nostalgia for his old songs and his new works.

In this context, Al Jadeed channel will exclusively broadcast Fadel Chaker's first concert from Riyadh live in Lebanon on Thursday evening, October 22, after the evening news, allowing the Lebanese public to follow this awaited artistic return.