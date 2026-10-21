Balqees Fathi celebrates her birthday in the streets of Beirut

Artist Balqees Fathi celebrated her birthday, which falls today, Wednesday, October 21st, in a spontaneous and unconventional way. She chose to share playful moments of her celebration with her audience, before surprising her followers with a message announcing her readiness to start a new phase of her life, promising to be the best version of herself.

Balqees captured the attention of her followers after posting a video on her official account on the "X" platform, showing her walking in a street in Beirut, wearing an outfit coordinated with a group of white and pink balloons designed in the shape of a birthday cake.



In a comical scene, Balqees placed a balloon cake on her head and began walking around with it in the street in a spontaneous manner, which added an atmosphere of fun to the video shared by her fans across social media platforms.



The artist did not just celebrate; she also sent a special message to her audience, expressing her gratitude for the love and support she constantly receives, writing: "Only a few hours left until my birthday, we are accepting congratulations and blessings. Thank you for the blessing of your presence in my life. It was an awesome and beautiful year, and God willing, starting October 21st I will be a new person and the best version of myself, and you are definitely with me."



Balqees' talk about transforming into a "new person" sparked the interest of her followers, especially since she linked the beginning of this phase to her birthday, signaling her desire to develop herself and embark on a new year with a different spirit and greater ambitions, without revealing specific steps she intends to take.

Comments and congratulations quickly poured in on her post, as the audience expressed their love for the artist, wishing her a year full of happiness and success, while others praised her spontaneity and playful way of celebrating her birthday.



Balqees' celebration comes after a year marked by notable artistic activity, especially with the release of her album "Ghill", which included eight songs, among them "Ana Hena", "Zahr Limoun", "Al-Hob Yehalli", "Dala Ya Qamar", and "Drama".



The album was characterized by musical diversity that combined romantic, rhythmic, and dramatic songs, alongside presenting works in the Khaleeji, Lebanese, and Moroccan dialects.