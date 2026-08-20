Laura Khalil Breaks Down in Tears at Husband’s Funeral

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.
Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has revealed that he has repeatedly considered stepping away from acting after facing nearly three years of criticism and attacks on social media.
Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.