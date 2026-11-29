During her conversation with attendees, Shahin was asked whether she was waiting to receive the title of the "Iron Lady", to which she replied: "No, why?", while one of the attendees said to her: "No one can mess with you and get away with it", to which she answered: "May it always be so, God willing."

The stance of the Egyptian actress coincides with the escalation of the crisis judicially, after it was decided to refer Mortada Mansour to criminal trial before the Economic Court, and a session was scheduled for December 3, 2026, to hear the case.

The roots of the dispute go back to statements made by Shahin during her participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh International Theater Festival for Youth, in which she criticized the phenomenon of filming people without their permission and publishing video clips via social media platforms, in addition to talking about insults directed at journalists and what she described as the existence of funded committees targeting Egyptian art.

Her statements sparked a reaction from Mortada Mansour, who published a series of posts and a video clip via his official account on "Facebook", during which he directed sharp criticism at the actress and recalled a number of her previous statements.

For her part, Shahin initially chose to respond with verses of poetry by Imam Al-Shafi'i before the confrontation moved to the legal track, as she filed a complaint with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation against Mansour's official page, and also resorted to the Public Prosecutor's office demanding the necessary legal measures be taken.