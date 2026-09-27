A Small Mole Revealed the Disease.. Faya Younan Opens Up About Her Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Journey

Younan said she first noticed the mole last summer but was unsure whether it was new or had been there for some time without her noticing. After showing it to her brother, who is a medical student, he became concerned about its dark color and advised her to consult a specialist.

The singer explained that she delayed the examination for several months before finally deciding to have it checked. Doctors examined the mole and recommended removing it immediately and sending it for laboratory analysis.

The results revealed that she had malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Faya said she felt frightened when she read the diagnosis, but doctors later explained that she needed a wider procedure to remove the surrounding skin and ensure there were no remaining cancerous cells.

She recalled the emotional moment of undergoing surgery, revealing that she spent the procedure in tears — not because of pain, but because of her gratitude for discovering the disease at an early stage and being able to receive the necessary treatment.

Faya Younan also spoke about her past use of tanning beds, explaining that she stopped using them after doctors warned her about the risks of ultraviolet exposure. She said she now uses sunscreen regularly and pays closer attention to any changes in her skin.

The singer emphasized that her main goal in sharing her experience is to encourage people not to ignore new or changing moles and to undergo regular skin checks, describing her difficult experience as a story that turned into a message of awareness and hope.