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Fadel Shaker&#39;s trial postponed again to this date
Fadel Shaker's trial postponed again to this date
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Fadel Shaker's trial postponed again to this date

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-21 | 07:14
Fadel Shaker's trial postponed again to this date
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Aljadeed
Fadel Shaker's trial postponed again to this date

The Lebanese Military Court on Wednesday, October 21, postponed the trial session of artist Fadel Shaker to Wednesday, November 25, based on a request submitted by his legal counsel, lawyer Amata Mubarak, to complete legal procedures and hear additional security witnesses.

 Mubarak submitted requests to hear additional testimonies as part of the defense's efforts to prove her client's innocence. The postponement allows for the follow-up of these requests in the next session, while the file remains under review by the military court, without a final verdict being issued in the case.

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