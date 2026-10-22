Grief and tears in bidding farewell to Amal El Bakkoush.. Touching scenes from her funeral

Sadness cast a shadow over the Tunisian artistic community following the passing of veteran actress Amal El Bakkoush, who departed our world on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at the age of 77, after an artistic career spanning nearly five decades. Meanwhile, touching video clips from her funeral procession circulated, alongside the resharing of previous statements she made about injustice, tolerance, and the fleeting nature of life.

The body of the late artist was laid to rest on Wednesday, October 21, amidst an atmosphere of grief and emotion, in the presence of a number of artists, friends, and close associates who were keen to bid her farewell.



Widely circulated video clips documented the moments her casket was brought out from the house, amidst a gathering of mourners and prayers for her mercy and forgiveness, in scenes that sparked interaction on social media sites.



Among the most touching moments during the funeral was the appearance of Tunisian actress Kawther El Belli crying bitterly in grief over the departure of her colleague, in a scene that reflected the extent of the impact of losing one of the prominent faces in Tunisian drama.



Concurrently, a video clip from a previous interview with Amal El Bakkoush resurfaced, in which she spoke about her outlook on life and the injustice she was subjected to, saying: "Life is fleeting, I used to be content with what my Lord gave me, I was not greedy for the world. They wronged me and I forgave them, be a bit humble and give people their rights."





The late star's words sparked interaction among followers, especially her talk about forgiving those who wronged her and being content with what God has granted her, while it has not been confirmed whether the clip was indeed her final media interview.



Amal El Bakkoush is considered one of the most prominent stars of Tunisian drama, having participated in numerous works, including "El Douar", "El Khitab Al Bab", "Qamrat Sidi Mahrous", and "Ikhwa wa Zaman". She became especially famous for portraying the character of "Jannat Al-Arraffa" in the famous comedy series "Choufli Hal".



The Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs had mourned the late artist in an official statement, recalling her artistic career and contributions to theater, television, and radio, and extending its condolences to her family, colleagues, and loved ones.



With the passing of Amal El Bakkoush, the Tunisian artistic community loses one of the female artists who left a lasting mark on the audience's memory, while her works and humanitarian statements return to the forefront after her death.