فيديو - نجل المدافع السابق يُسجل "هاتريك" في "ميني ميرسيسايد"

فيديو - نجل المدافع السابق يُسجل &quot;هاتريك&quot; في &quot;ميني ميرسيسايد&quot;
كرة القدم

2025-10-27 | 01:08
فيديو - نجل المدافع السابق يُسجل "هاتريك" في "ميني ميرسيسايد"

سجل لاعب مميز "هاتريك" في "ميني ميرسيسايد ديربي"

انتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو لمباراة من الدوري الإنجليزي للاعبين دون 21 عاماً، حيث سجل لاعب مميز "هاتريك" في "ميني ميرسيسايد ديربي"، تغلب فيه ليفربول على ايفرتون (4-1).
وتبين أن اللاعب الموهوب هو كيرول فيغويروا، نجل ماينور فيغويروا، الذي لعب مدافعاً لسنوات طويلة مع ويغان أثليتيك وهال سيتي.



