فيديو - لم يفز بأي لقب في 127 عاماً والحلم يقترب

An extraordinary story is unfolding in the Swiss super league, as newly promoted FC Thun are 14 points clear at the top 🤯
Thun have never won a major trophy in their 127-year history. But after nine wins on the bounce, it's time to dream for these players and fans 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/BVuOByb7lq
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 26, 2026
An extraordinary story is unfolding in the Swiss super league, as newly promoted FC Thun are 14 points clear at the top 🤯
Thun have never won a major trophy in their 127-year history. But after nine wins on the bounce, it's time to dream for these players and fans 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/BVuOByb7lq
كشف النجم النيجيري كيف كانت بداياته مع كرة القدم
في واحدة من أغرب الجوائز في كرة القدم الأوروبية