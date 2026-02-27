الأخبار
فيديو - لم يفز بأي لقب في 127 عاماً والحلم يقترب

فيديو - لم يفز بأي لقب في 127 عاماً والحلم يقترب
كرة القدم

2026-02-27 | 03:00
فيديو - لم يفز بأي لقب في 127 عاماً والحلم يقترب

انتصار جديد دوّنه نادي ثون في الدوري السويسري

انتصار جديد دوّنه نادي ثون في الدوري السويسري بتغلبه على مضيفه نادي ونتر ثور (3-0) في الجولة 26 من المسابقة، ليحتفل لاعبوه بجنون.
وبات ثون يمتلك 61 نقطة، على بُعد 14 نقطة في صدارة الدوري، عن أقرب منافسيه نادي سانت غالين (47 نقطة).
يذكر أن نادي ثون لم يفز بأي لقب كبير خلال 127 عاماً، ويبدو أن الوقت قد حان بالنسبة اليه لتحقيق الحلم، واللعب في دوري أبطال أوروبا.


فيديو - تون يقترب من تحقيق الحلم
2026-01-27

فيديو - تون يقترب من تحقيق الحلم

هارتس يشعل الدوري والحلم يقترب لأول مرة منذ 1960
2025-12-22

هارتس يشعل الدوري والحلم يقترب لأول مرة منذ 1960

فيديو - برشلونة يقترب من ضم لاعب الأهلي المصري
2025-12-11

فيديو - برشلونة يقترب من ضم لاعب الأهلي المصري

فيديو - "غزة للإرادة" يمنح غوارديولا لقب مدرب شرفيّ
2026-02-03

فيديو - "غزة للإرادة" يمنح غوارديولا لقب مدرب شرفيّ

