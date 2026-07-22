دي لا فوينتي يعزّي عائلة طفل توفي خلال الاحتفالات

🇪🇸 | Luis de la Fuente sends his condolences to the family and friends of Adrián, the 13-year-old boy who died in a fountain collapse in Ciudad Rodrigo during the World Cup celebrations.pic.twitter.com/xfgtyM4NtV
— ʜᴇʀʟᴇs (@herqles_es)July 21, 2026
🇪🇸 | Luis de la Fuente sends his condolences to the family and friends of Adrián, the 13-year-old boy who died in a fountain collapse in Ciudad Rodrigo during the World Cup celebrations.pic.twitter.com/xfgtyM4NtV
تعرّضت جدارية خُصّصت لتكريم فيران توريس للتخريب في برشلونة
اللوحة لا تقتصر على الاحتفال بالمنتخب الإسباني، بل تحمل أيضًا رسالة أخوّة دوليّة
فتحت رابطة الدوري الأميركي لكرة القدم تحقيقًا في صفقة انتقال لاعب الوسط البرازيلي كاسيميرو إلى إنتر ميامي