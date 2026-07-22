دي لا فوينتي يعزّي عائلة طفل توفي خلال الاحتفالات

🇪🇸 | Luis de la Fuente sends his condolences to the family and friends of Adrián, the 13-year-old boy who died in a fountain collapse in Ciudad Rodrigo during the World Cup celebrations.pic.twitter.com/xfgtyM4NtV

— ʜᴇʀʟᴇs (@herqles_es)

July 21, 2026