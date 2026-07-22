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دي لا فوينتي يعزّي عائلة طفل توفي خلال الاحتفالات

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دي لا فوينتي يعزّي عائلة طفل توفي خلال الاحتفالات
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كرة القدم

2026-07-22 | 05:49
دي لا فوينتي يعزّي عائلة طفل توفي خلال الاحتفالات

الطفل أدريان إيبارا توفّي إثر انهيار جزء من نافورة خلال احتفالات التتويج بكأس العالم

بعث مدرّب منتخب إسبانيا لويس دي لا فوينتي برسالة تعزية إلى عائلة وأصدقاء الطفل أدريان إيبارا، البالغ 13 عامًا، الذً إثر انهيار جزء من نافورة خلال احتفالات التتويج بكأس العالم في مدينة سيوداد رودريغو التابعة لمقاطعة سلامنكا.
"أتقدّم بأصدق التعازي إلى ""عائلة أهالي المدينة بعد الحادث الذي حوّل ليلة الاحتفال إلى حالة من الحزن.
"أربول غوردو"، حيث تجمّع عدد كبير من المشجّعين للاحتفال بفوز إسبانيا على الأرجنتين (1-0) التمديد في نهائي المونديال. 
وانهار الجزء العلوي من النافورة أثناء وجود عدد من الأشخاص حولها وفوقها، ما أدّى إلى وفاة أدريان وإصابة آخرين.
وأعلنت بلدية سيوداد رودريغو الحداد الرسمي ثلاثة أيام، ونُكّست الأعلام إلى نصف السارية، فيما فتحت السلطات تحقيقًا لتحديد أسباب الانهيار. 
كما قدّم النادي المحلّي الذي كان أدريان يلعب في صفوفه تعازيه، مؤكدًا أن المدينة فقدت أحد أبنائها الصغار في ليلة كان يُفترض أن تبقى ذكرى سعيدة.

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