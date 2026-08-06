فيديو - قميص الماضي يحرج لاعبًا كولومبيًّا

🥇⚽ RECOGNITION FOR THE TOP SCORER! Andrey Estupiñán was awarded the Golden Boot after becoming the top scorer of the first half of the season.#LALIGAxWINwith 13 goals.



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August 5, 2026