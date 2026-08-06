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فيديو - قميص الماضي يحرج لاعبًا كولومبيًّا

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فيديو - قميص الماضي يحرج لاعبًا كولومبيًّا
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كرة القدم

2026-08-06 | 19:32
فيديو - قميص الماضي يحرج لاعبًا كولومبيًّا

طُلب منه ارتداء قميص فريقه السابق ديبورتيفو باستو لتسلّم جائزة هدّاف الدوري الكولومبي

عاش المهاجم الكولومبي أندري إستوبينيان لحظة غير مألوفم جماهير ناديه الجديد ميلوناريوس، بعدما طُلب منه ارتداء قميص فريقه السابق عن النصف من عام 2026.
وجرت مراسم التكريم على أرض ملعب "إل كامبين" في بوغوتا، قبيل ميلوناريوس بديبورتيفو باستو. وصعد اللاعب مرتديًا قميص فريقه الحالي، قبل أن يُمنح قميص باستو "الحذاء الذهبي" والتقاط الصور الرسمية، في مشهد أثار استغراب الحاضرين وبدت خلاله علامات عدم الارتياح عليه.
وجاء اعتماد قميص فريقه السابق لأن إستوبينيان حقق إنجازه بقميص باستو، بعدما سجّل 13 هدفًا خلال 19 مباراة في بطولة الدوري 2026-I، ليتصدّر قائمة الهدافين ويحصد الجائزة الرسمية.
وانتقل المهاجم إلى ميلوناريوس خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، ووقّع عقدًا لمدة موسمين بعد تألقه في النصف الأول من الموسم.
(2-0)، لكن مراسم التكريم سبقتها بلقطة خطفت جانبًا كبيرًا من الاهتمام.

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