فيديو - قميص الماضي يحرج لاعبًا كولومبيًّا

🥇⚽ RECOGNITION FOR THE TOP SCORER! Andrey Estupiñán was awarded the Golden Boot after becoming the top scorer of the first half of the season.#LALIGAxWINwith 13 goals.
📺Live it all#LALIGAxWINon our Win, Win+Fútbol channels andhttps://t.co/6nfnxYM4ty pic.twitter.com/MCy1fKbZmP
— Win Sports (@WinSportsTV)August 5, 2026
🥇⚽ RECOGNITION FOR THE TOP SCORER! Andrey Estupiñán was awarded the Golden Boot after becoming the top scorer of the first half of the season.#LALIGAxWINwith 13 goals.
📺Live it all#LALIGAxWINon our Win, Win+Fútbol channels andhttps://t.co/6nfnxYM4ty pic.twitter.com/MCy1fKbZmP
حظي بيدرو بورو باستقبال استثنائي عند عودته إلى تدريبات توتنهام
انتشرت تقارير تفيد بأنّه أظهر علامات حياة داخل المشرحة
فوجئ المشجّعون بوجود مجموعة من نجوم الفريق الجدد واستطاعوا لقاءهم عن قرب